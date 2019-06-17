MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz appointed education minister, Smotrich gets transport

Bezalel Smotrich and Rabbi Rafi Peretz after signing the agreement with the National Union..
(photo credit: BAYIT YEHUDI)
The head of the Union of Right Wing Parties MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz was appointed interim Education Minister on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
MK Betzalel Smotrich, who heads the hardline national-religious National Union party, was made interim Transport Minister.
At the request of URP itself, Smotrich was appointed as a permanent member of the security cabinet while Peretz was given observer status in the body.
According to a statement from a Likud party spokesman, it was agreed during a meeting between Netanyahu, Peretz and Smotrich this afternoon that the status quo on matters of religion and state would be preserved during the tenure of the interim government.
Peretz, previously the IDF Chief Rabbi, thanks Netanyahu for the appointment, saying he took the position of education minister with honor and awe, and that he would be “the education minister of all the children of Israel, and would embrace everyone,” in his work.
Criticism of the appointment from the Left was swift in coming, with Meretz chair MK Tamar Zandberg saying that Netanyahu had “given two people who want to turn Israel into a state of Jewish law they keys [to do so].”
She also slammed the appointment of Smotrich to the cabinet, saying the prime minister had put “a messianic war monger into Israel’s [security] cabinet.”