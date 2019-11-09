Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Shelah: Netanyahu wants elections to buy a few more months of immunity

“Bibi accuses us of dragging Israel into elections. Here's the truth: He had his 25-day mandate and he did nothing,” MK Ofer Shelah said.

November 9, 2019
On Friday, Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “wants elections to buy [himself] a few more months of immunity,” adding, “everything else is lies and deception.”

“Bibi accuses us of dragging Israel into elections. Here's the truth: He had his 25-day mandate and he did nothing,” Shelah continued.

Netanyahu gave Interior Minister MK Aryeh Deri the go-ahead on advancing a direct election between him and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Channel 12 reported on Friday.

Senior right-bloc members looked to direct elections for prime minister, while Netanyahu said he was still in favor of a unity government on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is not promoting a law for direct elections; rather, he is working on forming a broad national unity government, the only government that can be established and what the State of Israel needs at this time,” said a Likud spokesperson.

Lahav Harkov and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


