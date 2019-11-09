MK Shelah: Netanyahu wants elections to buy a few more months of immunity

On Friday, Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “wants elections to buy [himself] a few more months of immunity,” adding, “everything else is lies and deception.”



“Bibi accuses us of dragging Israel into elections. Here's the truth: He had his 25-day mandate and he did nothing,” Shelah continued.

Netanyahu gave Interior Minister MK Aryeh Deri the go-ahead on advancing a direct election between him and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Channel 12 reported on Friday.Senior right-bloc members looked to direct elections for prime minister, while Netanyahu said he was still in favor of a unity government on Tuesday.“Prime Minister Netanyahu is not promoting a law for direct elections; rather, he is working on forming a broad national unity government, the only government that can be established and what the State of Israel needs at this time,” said a Likud spokesperson.Lahav Harkov and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

