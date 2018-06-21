MK slams AG for allowing Tel Aviv to ban gender segregated Chabad event

Bayit Yehudi MK Betzalel Smotrich slammed Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday for backing Tel Aviv municipality in its decision to disallow gender segregation at a Chabad rally set to be held in Rabin Square next week.



In a letter of appeal to Mandelblit, Smotrich wrote that the decision is a mortal blow to the right of religious people to live according to their faith and their way of life in the public sphere.





"I ask you to instruct the Tel Aviv municipality immediately that the sweeping prohibition it imposes on the gender segregated events is unconstitutional and that it is not within its power to prevent the Messiah in the Square event, which was approved by the municipality many months earlier," he wrote.Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai released a statement on the matter on Thursday morning, announcing that he would not allow gender segregation in public spaces in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. He made the announcement after Mandelblit had given his decision that the municipality has the authority to disallow gender segregation at events that need its approval to take place."Our town Tel Aviv-Jaffa, in which the Declaration of Independence was read, has always been a pioneer when it comes to protecting human rights, equality and gender equality in particular. This decision is consistent with the values ​​of the State of Israel which strives for equal rights in eradicating the grave phenomenon of exclusion of women from the public sphere," Huldai said.He noted that the municipality had taken into account the fact that the location of the event was set to be in a central square where many people pass through and that it was supposed to be an event that was open to the public and not exclusively religious.The event was set to to be held under the slogan "faith, joy, redemption," on the Hebrew date the 12th of Tammuz, which marks the birthday of Lubavitch Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn and the anniversary of his release from a capital sentence and imprisonment in Soviet Russia in 1927.Chabad released a statement stressing that the event is still going ahead and that it has filed a petition to the Administrative Court, appealing the decision to ban the use of a mechitza (partition used by Orthodox Jews to separate men and women) at the event.A spokeswoman for the municipality told The Jerusalem Post that as long as Chabad agrees to the condition that the event will not be gender segregated, it can go ahead.