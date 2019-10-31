MMA returns to Israel with Bellator 234

On November 14, major MMA promotion Bellator returns to Israel for Bellator 234, this time boasting their largest ever list of under card bouts for an Israeli event.



The event, being held in Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, features a series of over 20 combined under card and main card bouts - including Israeli mixed martial artists such as Simon “The Assassin” Smotrisky, Raz Bring, Adam Keresh and Olga Rubin.

While the hometown crowd will be sure to be vigorously cheering on their Israeli champions, the main event will see the heavyweight bout featuring former English Ultimate Challenge MMA heavyweight champion Linton Vassel (18-8-0) against Russian kickboxing specialist Sergei Kharitonov (30-7-0).Kharitonov headlined Bellator 225 two months prior, winning by TKO in a fight against Matt Mitrione - a rematch after their previous meeting ended in a no contest after Mitrione landed a groin strike 15-seconds into the contest.Vasell, a two-time Bellator light heavyweight title challenger, will take part in his second heavyweight fight after moving up weight classes back in March. Vassell is win less in his last three outings while Kharitonov is on a six-fight winning streak.Three out of the final six fights will feature Israeli fighters. The first, will pit veteran Israeli welterweight Haim Gozali (11-6-0), who holds the distinction of being one of the oldest fighters in MMA at 46 years old and the only Israeli to fight in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and Russian fighter Artur “The Predator” Pronin (16-3-0), following Gozali’s a three-fight winning streak. Also competing is Haim’s son, rising star Aviv Gonzali (3-0-0), who currently holds the Bellator record for fastest submission win in his first match ever on a main card.On the women's side, the feature featherweight fight will spotlight Sinead “KO” Kavanagh (5-4-0) aginst Israeli Olga “Big Bad” Rubin (6-1-0).Other anticipated matches include undefeated welterweight Austin “The Gentleman” Vanderford (8-0-0) taking on Grachik Bozinyan (9-3-0), and lightweight Roger “El Matador” Huerta (24-11-1) facing off against Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw (12-3-0).The event will take place on November 14 with the main card starting at 9:00 PM at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv. Tickets are available on the Bellator website or visit https://www.eventim.co.il/

