Maccabi to lead investment in Russia

Bashkortostan, in the Ural region, is the most populous republic in Russia, with more than 4 million residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 20:45
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia September 12, 2019. . (photo credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV)

Israel sent a delegation to the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan recently to help improve the state’s medical services.

Plans are for a $100 million investment, along with ongoing consultancy and support services of the Israeli health system representatives and Maccabi Health Services.

Adv. Dana Hirschberg, business development manager at Maccabi Shefa, and Adv. Erica Solomon, CEO of Cardeal, headed the delegation of the Israeli health system, which included representatives of Rambam and Sheba hospitals, and Maccabi Health Services representatives.

The delegation met with the local government’s leadership, led by Radiy Khabirov, prime minister, and Mikhail Zabelin, health minister, with the aim of establishing a new platform for the health system in Bashkiria.

Bashkortostan, in the Ural region, is the most populous republic in Russia, with more than 4 million residents.


October 22, 2019
