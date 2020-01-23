The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Macron lays wreath at Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France

The President met with Holocaust survivors and their descendants at the memorial event.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 17:47
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France, January 23, 2020. (photo credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France, January 23, 2020.
(photo credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)
French President Emmanuel Macron met with holocaust survivors and their descendants on Thursday at an event held in memory of French Jews murdered in the Shoah. 
President Macron laid a wreath at the Memorial the the Deportation of Jews from France, located at the Rogleet Forest near Beit Shemesh in Israel, before greeting Auschwitz-Birkenau survivor Saul Oren, and Samuel Green, survivor of the Vel’ d’Hiv Roundup of 16 and 17 July 1942 in which 13,152 Jews were arrested by French Police in Paris. 4,000 children were among the deportees, who were eventually sent on to Auschwitz.
Macron also met with third generation descendants of survivors, and with Yair Lootsteen, vice-chairman of the Keren Kayemeth Leisrael – Jewish National Fund, which organized the memorial event. Lootsteen expressed his organizations appreciation for Macron's attendance.
The Memorial to the Deportation of Jews from France carries the names of the deportees, along with their date and place of birth. It is set in a forest of 80,000 pine trees, signifying the 80,000 Jews deported from France to the Nazi's labor and death camps.
On Wednesday Macron met with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his first official visit to Israel. Netanyahu requested that France sanction Iran for uranium enrichment and aggression in the region, before asking Macron to seek justice for Sarah Halimi, a Jewish woman killed in Paris by a young man who yelled 'Allahu Akbar'. Her killer admitted to the murder but claimed insanity; a court concluded he was not responsible for his actions because he was high on drugs.
Netanyahu also asked Macron to petition for the extradition of a man who killed Jews in France, and is currently in Ramallah. Macron said he would look into the two matters.
Later on Wednesday he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, a meeting which Israeli officials said they "weren't thrilled" about.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Emmanuel Macron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by