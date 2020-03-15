The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
This is what Magen David Adom wants you to know about coronavirus

MDA has tripled its call-taking capacity to deal with coronavirus queries, but more general queries can be addressed via the website.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2020 14:04
Israeli border policemen wearing protective gear as a precaution against the coronavirus, guard at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Israeli border policemen wearing protective gear as a precaution against the coronavirus, guard at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on the outskirts of Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Experts at Magen David Adom released a set of the most commonly asked questions regarding COVID-19 and the precautions being taken to prevent its spread, as Israel moves to deal with the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 200 Israelis tested positive for the virus, of which 157 were hospitalized. Just two are in a serious condition.
Nevertheless, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the country: "We must do everything, as a government and as citizens, to not become infected and not to infect others,” as his government rolled out a series of measures.
As part of its efforts to contain the disease, the government has advised those who concerned about having contracted coronavirus to call 101 and talk to an emergency responder at MDA, rather than take themselves to a medical establishment and risk infecting others. On Wednesday, MDA received more than 48,000 calls. It has since more than tripled its call-response capabilities to cope with the extra load.
MDA published its answers to some coronavirus FAQs:
I landed in Israel from abroad today, but I'm feeling good. Do I need to go into isolation?
Yes. The Ministry of Health orders that you must stay quarantined for 14 days, beginning from the day of departure from the country- in this case Spain. The virus incubation period is 14 days, so it is important to complete the entire isolation period and prevent the risk of exposure and infection of others.

My husband returned from abroad today and was sent to isolation, what to do with the other tenants?
The person quarantined must follow the isolation guidelines. The rest of the people who came in contact with your husband are not required to take any special action, and they can continue their daily routine. If your husband develops symptoms such as fever / cough / sore throat / shortness of breath, he / she should contact MDA immediately by dialing 101.

My husband returned from abroad today and was sent to isolation, what should he do?
Those quarantined must remain in a secluded and ventilated room for a full 14 days from the date of exposure, and be careful to use a separate toilet and utensils whenever possible. At every exit from the room he must wear a mouth-nose mask (or other cloth) and gloves. The toilets and places touched / used should be disinfected, and all household members should be careful to wash their hands with soap and water frequently. Full guidelines on home isolation can be found on the Ministry of Health's website. A "home isolation" report form must also be completed on the Ministry of Health's website.

I've been in isolation for a week now and feel good. Does that mean I'm healthy and can leave home?
Definitely not. The virus incubation period is 14 days, so it is important to complete the entire isolation period and avoid the risk of exposure and infection of others.

I returned from abroad two weeks ago and I am at the 14th day for "isolation." Today I developed a fever. What should I do?
Fever above 38 degrees is considered one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. To rule out infection, you must call MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center, and if necessary, the MDA team will come to you for sampling and testing. You must remain in isolation and prevent the infection of others.

Before going into isolation, I met with lots of friends and family. Do they also need to go into isolation?
They are considered a second circuit, for which there is no specific prohibitions. However, if you have the virus symptoms; (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath), you should report to MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center as soon as possible.

I've heard that the virus mainly affects elders. Does that mean I shouldn't visit my parents?
Elders and chronically ill people are indeed at risk. However, a healthy person who is not quarantined has no impediment to visiting older people.

A student in my son's school is infected with coronavirus, and now the whole school has been sent to isolation. Does that mean my child is ill?
No. He must remain in isolation for a full 14 days, and you must monitor his medical condition. If fever / cough / sore throat / shortness of breath symptoms appear, contact MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center.

I've heard that children do not contract the disease, so isolation is not required. Is this true?
No. Although, according to data available today, the rate of illness seems to be lower in children, unnecessary risks should not be taken. Anyone who falls under one of the following conditions: Stayed in a country where the virus broke out, stayed in an international conference or has been exposed to a verified patient - will enter isolation regardless of his age.
MDA emphasizes that in cases where there are no physical symptoms, general information and guidance on the coronavirus can be obtained at the Ministry of Health's website, by calling the Health Ministry hotline at *5400, the HMO hotlines or the "My MDA" app.


