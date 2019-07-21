Main suspect in gang rape shows video to police, asks 'Do you see a rape?'

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The main young Israeli suspected of raping a 19-year-old British tourist in Cyprus on Tuesday night has shared with Cypriot police a film he made of himself on his mobile phone engaging in sexual relations with her along with two of his friends.



After showing them the footage, he asked them: ‘Do you see a rape here?’ Mako reported on Sunday.

The youth has been held by Cyprus police since July 17 because the British woman complained that she was gang-raped, in a case that has made headlines in Israel. Many of the parents of these young men have complained that they feel the allegations are ‘false’ and that their children are ‘good kids, ahead of their military service.’

It is unknown when was the film made. Both the main suspect and the British woman admit that they engaged in sexual relations prior to the alleged rape, and the film might have been taken as part of a consensual act.

Three of the Israeli suspects have taken the advice of their local attorneys and are maintaining their right to remain silent.

The woman is expected to point out her alleged attackers in a line-up, after which the police will decide who will remain in custody and who will be released.

The Israelis requested to meet the British woman with police present to discuss the allegations she made but were refused.

The attorney of the two main suspects told the press that he expects a “dramatic turn” in the case, but refused to divulge any more details.

