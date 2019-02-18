Man nearly swept out to sea rescued by Tel Aviv police life-saving effort

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Tel Aviv Police Naval Patrol Unit rescued a 30-year-old man from drowning after being swept out to sea off the coast of Jaffa, according to the police spokesperson.
Bystanders noticed the young swimmer in distress, waving his hands for help and immediately alerted police of the incident.
Police responded immediately by calling the marine-based division of the local police department, a division of experienced officers who specialize in saving the lives of distressed swimmers.
The naval officers arrived at the scene on a small police watercraft, and with the guidance of local ground police forces, spotted the bather dangerously well off the Jaffa coast and swiftly pulled the man aboard the boat, effectively saving his life.
Paramedics were on location following the incident and upon arriving ashore, the man was transferred into medical custody.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>