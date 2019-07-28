Man shot and killed in Ramle over parking spot

A man holding a gun..
A 74-year-old man shot and killed a 40-year-old man in a parking lot dispute in Ramle Sunday afternoon.
According to reports, an altercation broke out between the two in the parking lot of the Azrieli Mall in the city when the younger driver, who arrived at the mall with his wife and two children, complained that the older driver had taken up two spaces.
The verbal confrontation expanded to a physical fight and the 74-year-old combatant took out a gun and shot the other man in front of his family. Magen David Adom paramedics treated the critically injured man, but doctors at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center later pronounced him dead.
