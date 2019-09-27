Map hand-drawn by Rabin during Oslo period up for auction

PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (right) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), as U.S. President Bill Clinton stands between them, after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord, at the White House in Washington, on September 13, 1993. (photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)

A map hand-drawn by former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1993 as negotiations over the Oslo Accords were underway is being auctioned.



Bidding on the map, drawn on stationary from the Sheraton Jerusalem Plaza Hotel, is set to start at $25,000 on Thursday, according to Nate D. Sanders Auctions, based in Los Angeles.

A scribbled over first draft of the map can be found on the other side of the paper.The map includes numbers in areas blocked out as the West Bank and Gaza. A second page, which appears to be in another person’s handwriting, indicates that the numbers represent population figures.It is described as in “near fine condition.”The Oslo Accords were signed in Washington, D.C., in September 1993. The agreement provided the Palestinians with an interim self-government and provided for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Palestinian territories over five years.Rabin was assassinated in 1995 during a peace rally in Tel Aviv.

