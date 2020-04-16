March of the Living Virtual Remembrance Initiative attracts thousands

The March of the Living is the largest annual international experiential Holocaust education program in the world and has taken place in Poland without interruption since its inception in 1988. Each year thousands of participants from 150 communities around the globe participate in the March, including survivors, students, adults, liberators and educators from the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Hungary, France, Australia and Poland. To date, more than 260,000 March of the Living participants have walked the 3.2 kilometers from Auschwitz to Birkenau in tribute to the greatest loss in the history of the Jewish people and all humanity.

“We were bitterly disappointed to have to postpone this year’s March of the Living. However, we remain utterly determined to ensure that the unparalleled tragedy of the Holocaust remains at the forefront of the world’s conscience. Given the distressing recent rise in global antisemitism and today’s need for greater compassion and tolerance, the lessons of the Holocaust are more relevant than ever,” commented March of the Living president, Phyllis Greenberg Heideman. She continued, “The ‘#NeverMeansNever’ campaign is an important opportunity for people across the world not only to remember the Holocaust but to commit to building a better future for all members of the human family.”

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin was the first to lay a virtual plaque, with the following accompanying message:

“75 years after the Holocaust, the terrible tragedy of our people, as anti-semitism raises its ugly head once again across the world, the nations of the world must stand together. Together, in the struggle against racism. Together, in the struggle against anti-semitism and extremism. Together, for the protection of democratic values and human dignity. This is the mission of our time. This is our challenge. If we can unite around these things, then we can rise to the challenge.”

Within the past 24 hours, virtual plaques have been posted from Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Canada, Colombia, Uruguay, Belgium, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Holland, Hungary, Poland, New Zealand, Venezuela, Spain, Belarus, Venezuela, Panama and Brazil.

Abigail Lurie, age 13 from Israel wrote, “I want us to remember and never forget. My grandfather, Aaron Lieberson, is a Holocaust survivor. He was born in the Theresienstadt extermination camp with his brother Avraham Lieberson, of blessed memory. Not all children my age (13) are third generation descendants of Holocaust survivors, but I am. It’s difficult to explain how painful and sad this day is for me. Am Yisrael Hai. (The people of Israel live). We always remember.”

Amanda Meirowitz of Australia wrote, “To the members of my family whom I never met. I didn't even know you existed, because the horror was buried very deep. Today I know who you are, all 49 of you. I will never forget you and what you had to endure, and I assure you that my children will never forget, too. Am Yisrael Hai.”

Aboud Dandachi, a Syrian refugee living in Canada today wrote, “As a former Syrian refugee living in Canada, I have been able to hear first-hand of the experiences of survivors of the Holocaust. We vow never to forget their stories and keep telling them in the future. While we may not be able to hold the March this year, we will and forever still remember, and vow Never Again.”

Public figures, Jewish leaders and ambassadors have sent messages:

US Ambassador to Israel Memorial David Friedman wrote, “Just as we stand together to defeat COVID-19. we must unite to fight anti-semitism. I wish I could return this year to Auschwitz-Birkenau, but its memory is always with me. May the memory of the 6 million compel us to speak up where there is silence and educate where there is ignorance. #NeverMeansNever.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog wrote, “How fragile life is. We must be thankful for each day. The March of the Living – which takes place this year via computer and keyboard – reminds us of fragility of life and puts it in proportion. It lifts up the memory of those who perished. Every Jew and every community in the world today embraces Holocaust survivors in a warm, virtual hug! I personally light a memorial candle for Annette Goldberg from Paris, my father’s cousin, who perished in the Holocaust. May the memory of the 6 million be blessed and forever bound in the nation’s memory.”

UN Ambassador to the United Nations Memorial, Danny Danon: “We will never stop following the will of those who perished. Even now, in a new, complex global reality, we will endeavor to ensure that the lessons of history are learned. We must get to know the victims and the voices of the survivors, and fight anti-semitism wherever it raises its head, because the fight against the virus of anti-semitism is as important as any other struggle. We do not have the privilege to stand aside. We will continue to educate, to fight and to emerge victorious.”

Nathan Sharansky, former Prisoner of Zion, and Genesis Prize Winner for 2020:

"Today, more than ever, humanity understands how important it is to unite and fight together against common enemies. The hatred of the Jews is not only our enemy, but the enemy of all humanity. While anti-semitic hatred refuses to fade, and takes on new and powerful forms, we must continue to remember and remind. We will not forget the horrors; we will not forget the heroic deeds. As an important lesson for all of us, Jews and non-Jews from every corner of the world – must teach and work for a life of compassion, freedom and tolerance.”

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of the United Kingdom wrote, “There are cultures that forget the past and there are cultures that are held captive by the past. Jews do neither. We carry the past with us as we will carry the memory of the Shoah with us for as long as the Jewish people exist. Those fragments of memory help make us who we are. Jews ‘choose life.’”

Individual plaques and messages may be placed via a dedicated mini-site at https://nevermeansnever.motl.org/





“This year, for the first time in 32 years, we are not able to march in Auschwitz-Birkenau,” says Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, world chair of the March of the Living, “but that will not stop us. We will continue to educate the next generation with the values we have been teaching for three decades.” Due to the Coronavirus world pandemic, the 2020 March of the Living will not take place on Holocaust Remembrance Day, but the organization remains committed to advancing the educational message of the March. In that spirit, the March of the Living has created “#NeverMeansNever”, a unique global Holocaust remembrance project that allows individuals around the world to participate in one of the most meaningful personal moments of the March by composing a personal message, and ‘placing it’ against the backdrop of the infamous train tracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. The project reflects the ongoing determination of the March of the Living to promote the importance of memory by utilizing innovative technology to teach the timeless lessons of the Holocaust. Rosenman added, “Our commitment to the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and to future generations is that we will always be here to remind the world of the most horrific event in the history of humanity and the appalling consequences of racism and anti-semitism.”