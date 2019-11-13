Marriage, Israeli-style: Couples wed in the shadow of rocket attacks

Israelis aren't going to let a few rockets ruin their weddings. That was the message last night as a handful of couples in the south of Israel found creative ways to celebrate their marriages in spite of the security situation, as red alerts, warning that rockets from the Gaza Strip were headed their way, blared throughout their region last night. And it's just this kind of crisis that brings out the best in Israelis.



For one couple, a silver lining of the security situation was a surprise visit to their wedding from singing star and 2018 Eurovision winner Neta Barzilai. Barzilai saw the couple, Efrat and Eliran, who had planned to marry in a ceremony with 400-plus guests in Beersheba on Tuesday night, speaking about their plight on the Channel 12 evening news. Large gatherings are prohibited by the Home Front Command during periods of attacks. The couple decided to marry in a much smaller ceremony in a protected space. Barzilai, who saw them on the news, said, "I couldn't stay indifferent. . . I was watching TV like half of Israel and I saw you. And I just got up off the couch and said, 'It will surely be very special here. And it will surely be fun. And I simply got my team and traveled here to make this amazing couple happy." Barzilai was filmed embracing, serenading and posing for selfies with the delighted couple.

היום הזה רק משתפר ועכשיו ברהנו טגניה בחתונה בבית כנסת בשדרות pic.twitter.com/BzvjGcH1kU — Eran Swissa (@EranSwissa) November 12, 2019

In an appearance on Niv Raskin, one Southern couple, Yigal and Ortal, who also cut down their guest list by hundreds, talked about their decision to marry in a small synagogue rather than postpone the wedding. "It was a very moving ceremony, really fun," said Yigal, but added that, when he planned the wedding, he considered the possibility that there might be rocket attacks. "I worried about getting married during a period of terror, in this country," he said, adding that although the wedding turned out well, it seemed crazy that he had to consider the security situation when planning his wedding.Race for the Million-star Karin Kleinberg, appealed to her thousands of followers on Instagram to try to find a venue to host a wedding for her brother, Dor Huri, who was scheduled to marry his fiancée, Orel, last night in front of one thousand guests. After announcing that they would cancel the wedding, Dor and Orel chose to marry in the moshav Beit Hagadi near Netivot, with 100 guests.One bride from Ashkelon called into a radio show, asking listeners to find a place for her wedding further north. Listeners responded with warmth and one even found a solution to her dilemma.Yaniv and Moran, who were scheduled to marry in the Tel Ya event hall near Even Yehuda, which is north of Tel Aviv, offered to have a double wedding with any couple from the south who needed it, and posted their offer on Facebook.After a long day of reporting on missile strikes, Channel 12 news reporter Branu Tegene was filmed dancing with guests at a wedding in Sderot in a synagogue Tuesday night.

