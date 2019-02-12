Mazal tov, Oren Hazan! It’s a boy

Oren Hazan and his wife give birth to a baby boy..
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Rinat Kotkovsky, the wife of Likud MK Oren Hazan, gave birth Monday night to a baby boy. This is the couple’s second child.
The Hazans, who live in the West Bank settlement of Ariel, were married in 2017. He proposed to his wife at a cultural event in the Modi’in area.
The baby was born at Hadassah University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.
In last week’s Likud primary, Hazan was voted into a spot that makes it unlikely he will be a part of the next Knesset, though reports this week indicate he may run for the next Knesset in the far-Right Otzma Yehudit Party.
