‘Mehadrin’ hotel set up for quarantined religious and ultra-Orthodox

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has established a quarantine center at the Prima Hotel in Jerusalem designated specifically for the religious and ultra-Orthodox members of the public, following requests for such facilities.Shas MK Yoav Ben Tzur had called for the establishment of “Mehadrin,” or stringently observant, hotels for members of the religious and ultra-Orthodox public who are in quarantine. He noted that the upcoming Passover holiday, which Orthodox Jews are especially stringent about, is just around the corner.Many of those infected with coronavirus have been placed in hotels which have been turned into quarantine centers so as not to infect their family members.Ben Tzur said, however, that members of the community had turned to him and requested that some of these centers provide a higher standard of kashrut so they can feel comfortable staying at these hotels if need be over Passover.“Many people from the religious and Orthodox community, who, like the rest of the Jewish people, want to adhere to official instructions and get on board with the national effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, turned to me so that some of the quarantine centers will be made fitting for their needs and will guarantee they can have Mehadrin food,” said Ben Tzur in a letter to Bennett.“This could make things much easier for thousands of people who will be in quarantine centers in hotels over Passover and are stringent regarding cleanliness and kashrut over the holiday,” he concluded.