Mentalist Lior Suchard wows JLo and A-Rod

X
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, had their minds blown on Friday night by none other than Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard.
Suchard, a Haifa native who travels all over the world performing tricks with his mind, entertained the A-list couple at a private dinner this weekend. And in videos posted to social media on Saturday, it was clear Lopez and Rodriguez were wowed by Suchard’s abilities.
“Lior Suchard is the most amazing mentalist!!
” Lopez wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Rodriguez inexplicably losing the ability to pronounce simple words. “We had the most amazing time watching him do what he does the way only he can!! If you don’t know about him... you need to!!”
And both Suchard
and Rodriguez shared a video of them pranking Lopez, tricking her into believing Suchard made the whole room instantly fall asleep before letting her in on the joke.
“Psyche!” the former Yankee wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to my good friend ‘Master Mentalist’ Lior Suchard for helping us have a little fun with JLo tonight. #GoodSport.”
Suchard also posted a selfie of the threesome, writing: “What an amazing evening of wonder, astonishment and fun in thanksgiving. Great to meet new friends.”
The Israeli mentalist has become a household name across much of the world and is a fixture on late night and daytime television in the United States. Over the summer, he was invited to entertain another A-list couple at their private party: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
