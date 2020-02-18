The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ministry of Defense, Israel Lands Authority agree on IDF base evacuations

Re-purposing sections of IDF bases in central Israel has been touted as a solution for the ongoing issue of housing shortages in the area.

FEBRUARY 18, 2020  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 07:59
The Ministry of Defense (MOD) in conjunction with the Treasury and Israel Lands Authority have come to an agreement regarding the evacuation of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases in central Israel, according to a press release from the MOD.
The new agreement establishes an updated timetable for the security sector with clear evacuation dates. In addition, the agreement will also regulate the evacuation of sections currently located at the Kirya base, IDF Headquarters, which is earmarked for the development of a residential apartment. The area marked for development consists of 10,000 dunams 91,000 hectares) of land at IDF headquarters. 
The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, IDF Headquarters.
Among participants were Defense Ministry Director General (res.) Udi Adam, Director of the Israel Lands Authority Adiel Shimron, and the head of the Budget Department in the Ministry of Labor Shaul Meridor.
Re-purposing sections of IDF bases in central Israel has been touted as a solution for the ongoing issue of housing shortages in the area.


