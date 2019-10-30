Mordechai Kedar: Yigal Amir didn't kill Yitzhak Rabin

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for the late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem as Israel marks the 22nd anniversary of Rabin's killing by an ultra-nationalist Jewish assassin, November 1, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University, claimed on Tuesday that Yigal Amir was not the person who murdered Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and that a senior politician most likely wanted to sabotage the Oslo agreements.



Kedar's remarks were made during a rally to support Prime Minister Netanyahu held in Petah Tikva under the headline: "Netanyahu, you will never walk alone."

ביבי תומך בהפגנה שאחד מנואמיה טען שיגאל עמיר לא רצח את רבין. מפתיע שהרוצח בעצמו עוד לא הוזמן לשלוח נאום מהכלא כדי לגבות את טענת נתניהו על רדיפת מערכת האכיפה את "הימין". אין מוסר או קו אדום. איזה אמון אפשר לבנות עם ביבי? המשימה הכי חשובה היא להרחיק את האיש המסוכן הזה מכל מוקדי הכח https://t.co/OND7IzmVoq pic.twitter.com/yWwFTLM5m4 — Stav Shaffir (@StavShaffir) October 30, 2019

"Twenty-four years ago, the late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was murdered," Kedar told the crowd, "and the attempt to hide what happened continues to this day."The guilt of the Right continues to this day," he said. "And how do I know it's been silenced? For 25 years I was in the Intelligence Corps. I've seen tens of thousands of documents that are 'confidential'.""Why 'confidential?'" Kedar asked the audience, answering: "Ladies and gentlemen, much of the investigation into Rabin's murder are still secret documents to date."Kedar presented a sample document to the audience, declaring, "This is one of them, which came to my hands in a wonderfully legal way."After laying the ground for his claim, the lecturer declared: "The person who murdered Rabin was a man whose initials are Y.R, but not Yitzhak Rabin." Kedar added. "The person behind this is probably a leading politician, who wanted to eliminate Rabin because he wanted to get out of the Oslo Accords."At the end of his remarks, the university lecturer called for a re-investigation of the murder."I call here to remove the false 'confidential' title from these documents that do not fit in with the theory that the Right murdered Rabin," he said. "For 24 years the Right and Bar-Ilan University have been discouraged because of what Yigal Amir may not have done. He is in prison in solitary confinement, why in solitary confinement? So that he doesn't tell the truth to anyone."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to Kedar's speech, "Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns pompous remarks in relation to Yigal Amir, the murderer of Yitzhak Rabin."Rabin was assassinated on the evening of November 4, 1995 in Tel Aviv by right-wing extremist Amir, who opposed the signing of the Oslo Agreements. In the 24 years since, many conspiracy theories have surfaced suggesting it was not Amir who actually killed Rabin, or that he was not working alone.Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz strongly condemned Kedar's speech at the rally, saying, "Netanyahu and his supporters are again on the balcony in Zion Square. The mouth is Kedar's mouth, maybe the text too, the atmosphere is Netanyahu's atmosphere."The Labor leader continued,"Lessons from the murder have not been learned and incitement continues. History cannot be rewritten by an entire side, the same side that the incitement that led to murder. The Labor Party, headed by me, will continue to fight for Rabin's path."Democratic Union MK Stav Shapir attacked the prime minister for his support of the event."It is surprising that the killer himself has not yet been invited to send a speech from prison to back up Netanyahu's claim of persecuting the enforcement system of the Right," she wrote on Twitter. "There is no moral or red line. What confidence can you build with Bibi? The most important task is to keep this dangerous man away from all the centers of power."Earlier this year, Yaron Zilberman’s Incitement, a drama about Amir, won the Ophir Award for Best Picture. The film drew some ire.

