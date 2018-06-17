Mohel bill cut from ministers' agenda

A bill that would require every mohel (ritual circumciser) to obtain insurance was postponed for four weeks Sunday by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, due to pressure from the Chief Rabbinate.



The bill, proposed by MKs Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) and Avraham Neguise (Likud), is intended to protect parents in the case of botched circumcisions. Azaria said the circumcision industry was currently completely unregulated and legislation was needed so that compensation for mistakes by a mohel would be clearly defined.





“The bill was delayed due to political pressure and the opposition of the Rabbinate,” said Azaria, who is an Orthodox mother of four. “There will unfortunately be four more weeks when our children are unprotected. I will continue to fight for oversight in the mohel industry to keep our children safe.”Another bill intended to help children, which would have added regulations and oversight for nursery schools, was postponed by three weeks due to a dispute between the Welfare and Finance Ministries.The bill’s sponsor, Karine Elharar (Yesh Atid) said it bothered her that it was easier to open a private nursery school in one’s home than to open a felafel stand.“The Finance Ministry will be responsible for any disasters caused by the delay,” a Welfare Ministry official said.