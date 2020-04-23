Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Prepare for coronavirus resurgence next winter

Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman Tov spoke Wednesday evening with N12, saying Israel has to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus in the winter.





He also spoke about new decisions concerning the Education Ministry due to the spreading of the virus.





Bar Siman Tov also spoke about the government decision not to allow families visit the graves of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, saying "there have been hours-long discussions led by Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and Defense Minister [Naftali Bennett] on the issue, and the decision is to allow visits starting tomorrow until Memorial Day."





Bar Siman Tov said "the IDF is ready to support the families. There were lengthy discussions with the families' representatives, and this plan has been agreed upon with them. Every year, around 1.5 million people visit [military cemeteries] and it is crowded compared to the instructions. The families are in the risk groups and [the decision] was received with great pain. An alternative has to be provided and there will be an official ceremony on that day. After all, these are unusual times."





According to Bar Siman Toc, "We are trying to find the balance between the economic needs and the needs of the people, but public health has to be protected. Further discussions regarding loosening the regulations will be held tomorrow but it has to be noted that we cannot say the danger is behind us. We can even say what the World Health Organization is saying, that the peak is ahead of us and we have to view that with much consideration.





He added that Israel is "in a respite that allows us to plan further actions on different plains. Economically, we need to improve the systems that need to work better, that is what we are working on right now, and we will address it knowing we are in danger of a second wave. The director warned that "there are fears that we have to be prepared for a wave that would come in the winter and will be comprised of both coronavirus and the flu."



