Mossad foiled 50 ISIS terror attacks in 20 countries, including Turkey

Incoming Mossad director Yossi Cohen.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Mossad and the IDF Intelligence branch prevented 50 terror attacks by ISIS and Iran in the past three years, many of them in Tukey, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
Twelve of the attacks were prevented in Turkey itself, which succeeded in foiling them thanks to Israeli-provided information to Turkish security services.
Relations between Israel and Turkey have been tense since 2010, when the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara attempted to break the blockade on Gaza and were intercepted by IDF forces in a violent incident that led to the death of nine of activists on board. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an outspoken critic of Israel, and hasn't left out an opportunity to display his dismay of the Jewish State.
Nevertheless, according to the report, the Turkish government received the necessary intel by Israel's security service to ensure that terror attacks could be preventedon its sol.
