Mother of Israeli-US woman jailed in Russia allowed to visit

Yafa Issachar, the mother of 25-year-old Na’ama Issachar , was allowed to visit her daughter in Russian prison on Monday for Na’ama’s Hebrew birthday, Ynet reported An earlier request to visit her daughter for her non-Hebrew birthday was rejected and the cake had to be thrown out, she said.

Locked in Russian prison for allegedly smuggling drugs into Russia, Issachar is being championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin, Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ev Elkin in a case that captured the sympathy of many Israelis.



Boarding a flight from India to Israel, Issachar landed in Russia as part of her planned flight and waited for her plane home.Russian authorities discovered she had 9 grams of Marijuana in her luggage, to which she could not have had access to as it was moved from one plane to the other, and arrested her for smuggling drugs roughly six-months ago.

Sentenced for 7 years in prison by the court, this is the first time Russian law was used against a non-Russian person who entered Russian airspace without even passing customs controls into the country itself.



The amount, which Issachar denies knowing was in her belongings, is a small one.



For comparison, Israeli law defines 15 grams of Marijuana as the limit a person may carry claiming self-use, Mako reported.







The mother told Ynet, “we have an amazing country, everybody is behind her and offer help and support, it is not obvious that Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] called me and Justice Minister Amir Ohana [also did].”She hoped to tell her daughter about the letter she received from President Reuven Rivlin and show her reports written about her in the press.

Public opinion in Israel is strongly in favor of the young woman, who is widely viewed as a victim of Russian brutality and injustice.



The Russian lawyer who represents the family told Ynet that his client had no way to reach the 9 grams she allegedly carried and was only meant to get her possession back in her home country.



“She could not sell, or pass, these drugs in Moscow,” he asked, “so is this smuggling?”

