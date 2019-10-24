Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mystery surrounds flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia

The mysterious flight between the two nations had many asking "Whodunnit?"

October 24, 2019 09:29
An El Al Boeing 777 aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport

An El Al Boeing 777 aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A privately owned, unidentified Challenger 604 jet departed from Ben-Gurion International Airport and landed in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and then the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday evening, causing many to question which Israeli decided to pay the Saudis a visit.

The plane in question departed from Israel and flew to an airport in Amman, where it remained on the ground for about 2 minutes before taking off again and landing in the Saudi capital. After a little less than an hour, the plane, privately owned and registered in the United States, took off and returned to Ben-Gurion Airport.

The plane has also made trips in recent months between Tel Aviv and Cairo.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was also in Riyadh at around the same time, pointed out Haaretz reporter Avi Scharf in a tweet.



Maariv reporter Yossi Melman posited in a tweet that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Mossad chief Yossi Cohen may have been on the flight.

In September, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post that Israel and various Arab states, including those with whom Israel does not have formal ties, were working together at the UN and elsewhere against Iran.

While the “Europeans were running around trying to get a meeting between [US President Donald] Trump and [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani, Israel and various Arab states were coordinating efforts to reveal the true face of the Iranians,” Danon said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


