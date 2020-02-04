NGO IsraAID launches response efforts to combat Coronavirus

The Israeli humanitarian non-governmental organization (NGO) IsraAID, in partnership with the Israel-China Chamber of Commerce, and David Ashkenazi of ICCB Capital, will be sending shipments of medical supplies on the final flight from Tel Aviv to China, which will depart on February 3, 2020. There have been more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus around the world, along with 360 deaths from the virus. Transportation to China has been halted by numerous countries due to fears of contagion, leading to severe shortages in medical supplies and protective gear, especially in the region most affected by the virus, Wuhan. The contribution by IsraAID will be sent to the Chinese Ministry of Health. The NGO is also looking into providing additional support in the form of mental health for humanitarian aid workers and first responders. IsraAid has been at the forefront of responses to epidemics and other health-related disasters around the world, such as providing mental health support to aid workers managing the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone, and helping those affected by Fukushima nuclear meltdown in Japan in 2011. Yotam Polizer, the head of IsraAID CEO, noted that "we are all very concerned about the spread of Coronavirus, and we are grateful for all the courageous work done by Chinese medical teams. It’s important for us to do our part by sending relief supplies and sharing our expertise in the field of stress management and trauma reduction.”Amir Gal-Or, the Honorary President of Israel Chamber of Commerce in China, also commented to the shipment, saying “this moment is just a small string added to the long history and foreseen future of two civilizations.”