NGOs hold ‘trial’ to confront ignoring violence against migrant women

A group of NGOs held a mock trial on Tuesday to highlight the problem of violence against migrant women, which they say the state has ignored.Sponsored by the Organization of Women for Women and the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, the mock trial included the actual testimonies of three female migrant victims, though their testimonies were presented by actresses in order to protect them from retaliation.The testimonials included an eastern European migrant, an applicant for refugee status and a Palestinian woman, all of who were tricked into situations of being exploited or where the state allegedly undermined their rights to care for their children.As part of the “trial”, Attorney Stav Paskay described actual motions before a district court which compelled the state to admit, only after extensive attempts to avoid discussing the issue, that it does little or nothing to follow such problems when it comes to migrants or undocumented workers.The eastern European migrant woman told her story about being a depressed adolescent who relied on an Israeli man (who her mother knew) who promised he would find her work and take care of her.Next, she told how the Israeli man smuggled her against her will into Egypt where she was brought to a 70 year-old man.When she met the 70-year-old man, she said, “After a short time, I realized I had made the mistake of my life. He took my passport, enslaved me and did anything he wanted with my body.”The refugee applicant explained that due to a complex documentation issue, she was forced to be in touch with her daughter’s father who was in jail in order to get basic health care services from the state.