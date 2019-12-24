Naama Issachar seeking to submit another appeal to Moscow court

Following the rejection of her appeal by a Moscow court last week, Naama Issachar , who was sentenced to 7.5 years in Russia for possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis found in her luggage, has been seeking to submit another appeal in order to secure her release.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be a meeting between the Naama’s mother, Yaffe Issachar, and her attorney Vadim Klugbant regarding further potential appeals.

As a result, Naama Issachar parents have been expressing their concern that she will be sent to a longer-term prison facility. Naama has also claimed that “if I do not appeal [the ruling], it is as if I have pleaded guilty.”

Protests and demands for Naama’s release have been ongoing in Israel, while Prime Minister Netanyahu has also been pushing Russian President Vladamir Putin to consider granting a pardon for her.