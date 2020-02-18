Naftali Bennett: If elected, flights for Eilat residents to cost $30

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday on social media his party, Yamina, will carry out a series of steps to make the southern city of Eilat more accessible should it win in the upcoming March elections.
“We will reduce the cost of flights for Eilat residents to NIS 100 [$30],” he wrote. 'We’ll reduce the flight time by 10 minutes.” He promised that a train route to Eilat would be designed by the end of 2020.
Bennet pointed out that the condition for making these things happen is that the current Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich stay in that ministry.