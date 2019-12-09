Naftali Bennett visits soldiers-to-be at recruitment base

Speaking with the new recruits, Bennett gave them several pieces of advice regarding their lives as soldiers and its relation to the lives of citizens. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited new recruits alongside personnel directorate Maj. – Gen. Moti Almoz and head of planning and manpower directorate manager Amir Vadmeni, the commander of the Mitav unit and commanders of the commando and paratrooper units.Speaking with the new recruits, Bennett gave them several pieces of advice regarding their lives as soldiers and its relation to the lives of citizens.

“Don’t think about how you still have three years, instead focus on the task ahead of you right now,” he said. “Understand that you’re not only contributing to Israel, you’re also building up your own internal strength, and that will escort you for the rest of your life.”

“Third," he said, "you need to understand that you’re in a group, both in training and in combat. You have to help each other, it’s not a contest”

He ended this by praising the army commanders, and talking about the way they allow the citizens of Israel to live peacefully.

During the event, Bennet received a picture of himself when he was drafted on August 2nd 1990.