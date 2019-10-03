Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nearly 400 Holocaust survivors celebrate Rosh Hashanah in unique event

One of Israel's top chefs, Erez Komarovski, prepared the meal as well as 2,000 additional meals that were distributed at the end of the event for Holocaust survivors who were unable to attend.

By ALEX WINSTON
October 3, 2019 10:03
1 minute read.
Survivors and guests eat together at the Rosh Hashanah event organized by the Association for Immediate Help for Holocaust Survivors. (photo credit: GAL HAIM)

In a unique event organized by the Association for Immediate Help for Holocaust Survivors, nearly 400 Holocaust survivors celebrated Rosh Hashanah together in Israel.

Famous artists such as Shiri Mimon and Ania Bukstein, and other distinguished guests from Israeli society came together at the event, held on the eve of the Jewish New Year, to show their love and support at a gathering hosted by Michal Anski and her father Alex, the famous theater actor.

Dancing together at the Rosh Hashanah event organized by the Association for Immediate Help for Holocaust Survivors

Guests included former IDF Air Force commander, retired general Eliezer Shkedi; Former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and IDF spokesperson, retired general Yoav Mordechai and Sagi Muki, 2019 Judo World Champion.

One of Israel's top chefs, Erez Komarovski, prepared the festive meal as well as 2,000 additional meals that were distributed at the end of the event for Holocaust survivors who were unable to attend.

Leon Greenberg, an 87 year-old survivor, said, "these events give me the strength to go on." He also expressed his wish that another event will be held at Hannukah, so that he, like many other aging survivors, will have something to look forward to.


