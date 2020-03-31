The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nefesh B'Nefesh offers new services in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

The most notable of the additional services provided has been to proactively reach out to those most vulnerable during the crisis, such as lone soldiers, the young and elderly, and the unemployed.

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 31, 2020 09:13
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus seen as they evacuating a man with suspicion for Coronavirus at Shaarei Tsedek hospital in Jerusalem on March 30, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus seen as they evacuating a man with suspicion for Coronavirus at Shaarei Tsedek hospital in Jerusalem on March 30, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Nefesh B'Nefesh (NBN) has expanded its services for new immigrants, including financial aid for the unemployed and online Hebrew lessons to help people pass time in home isolation in the wake of the coronvirus crisis. 
“This is undoubtedly a challenging time that has affected virtually all aspects of our lives,” said Co-Founder and Executive Director of NBN Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. 
“That said, we still have many olim (new immigrants) passionate about realizing their aliyah dream and even more olim who are adjusting to their new lives here in Israel. We are even more committed than ever to our role as the support mechanism for the oleh community in a myriad of new platforms and initiatives.”
NBN is an organization that works with the Jewish Agency and the Israeli government in accompanying Jews from North America and the UK through their immigration process, and provides them services after they've arrived in Israel. The social services provided has ensured that over 90% of Jews who have immigrated through the organization have stayed.
The most notable of the organization's actions since the the coronavirus has taken hold, has been to proactively reaching out to those most vulnerable in this time, such as lone soldiers, who do not have immediate family in the country or do not have their support during their service, the particularly young or elderly and the unemployed. 
Some of the newest services provided for lone soldiers include supplying food to those in quarantine, keeping worried parents informed with online web seminars and advocating for recently released soldiers who have lost their jobs to receive their release stipend sooner than usual. 
For the elderly and young, the organization has taken up efforts such as putting together food boxes for Passover, and for the unemployed, a numerous amount of additional services are now offered such as aid in finding intermediate jobs and continuous updates on the NBN website's coronavirus portal regarding rights and unemployment benefits. 
Before the virus outbreak, NBN offered everything from financial planning, employment resources, to skill building workshops and guidance, as well offering help on attaining government aid for new immigrants. 
Now they've added additional services to their program such online shopping in Israel classes, Hebrew lessons, and workout classes. They're working on more, such as pen pals for children and a language exchange program for olim. 


Tags nefesh b'nefesh Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by