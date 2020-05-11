The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nentanyahu tweets hand-drawn Lag Ba'omer greeting

Netanyahu uploaded his Lag BaOmer greeting on his Twitter account, where he wrote, "Lag B'omer - this year bonfires only on Zoom!"

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 11, 2020 23:11
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys dance around a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel May 13, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the public a chag sameach (happy holiday) for Lag Ba'omer on Monday via Twitter, uploading a cute hand drawn picture of a bonfire. 
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Israel banned the traditional act of lighting bonfires for the holiday. The only exceptions to the rule were three bonfires which received approval to be lit at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron. 
But even at the tomb, instead of some 250,000 people gathering there to celebrate the Talmudic sage, only a gathering of some 50 people were allowed at the three different site locations.
Seemingly to emphasize with good graces maintaining social distance during the holiday, Netanyahu uploaded his Lag Ba'omer greeting on his Twitter account, where he wrote, "Lag B'omer - this year bonfires only on Zoom!" 
Accompanied with the greeting was a hand drawn picture of a bonfire, likely drawn to signify the holiday rather than encourage bonfires, on what appears to be a computer screen running the video communication applet Zoom. At the bottom of the picture he added, "With blessings, Chag Sameach , Netanyahu."
Many holidays have taken place since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, starting from Purim, where gatherings were both limited and discouraged, to Passover through to Remembrance Day and Independence Day where lockdowns were placed on the country.
Throughout the lockdowns, many people and organizations held ceremonies via Zoom, maintaining social distancing and staying at home while still doing everything from holding Seders to partaking in online Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies.
As the country comes full circle from Purim to Lag Ba'omer, where gatherings are restricted, it seems as though Netanyahu is discouraging groups from gathering while still attempting to offer ways to come together to maintain social distancing while celebrating the holiday in what has become this year's tradition in joining together as community through new technology.
Herb Keinon contributed to this report. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu twitter lag baomer Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Likud's campaign to undermine and delegitimize the rule of law in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by