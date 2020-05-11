Nentanyahu tweets hand-drawn Lag Ba'omer greeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the public a chag sameach (happy holiday) for Lag Ba'omer on Monday via Twitter, uploading a cute hand drawn picture of a bonfire. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Israel banned the traditional act of lighting bonfires for the holiday. The only exceptions to the rule were three bonfires which received approval to be lit at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron. But even at the tomb, instead of some 250,000 people gathering there to celebrate the Talmudic sage, only a gathering of some 50 people were allowed at the three different site locations.Seemingly to emphasize with good graces maintaining social distance during the holiday, Netanyahu uploaded his Lag Ba'omer greeting on his Twitter account, where he wrote, "Lag B'omer - this year bonfires only on Zoom!" Accompanied with the greeting was a hand drawn picture of a bonfire, likely drawn to signify the holiday rather than encourage bonfires, on what appears to be a computer screen running the video communication applet Zoom. At the bottom of the picture he added, "With blessings, Chag Sameach , Netanyahu."
Many holidays have taken place since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, starting from Purim, where gatherings were both limited and discouraged, to Passover through to Remembrance Day and Independence Day where lockdowns were placed on the country. Throughout the lockdowns, many people and organizations held ceremonies via Zoom, maintaining social distancing and staying at home while still doing everything from holding Seders to partaking in online Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies. As the country comes full circle from Purim to Lag Ba'omer, where gatherings are restricted, it seems as though Netanyahu is discouraging groups from gathering while still attempting to offer ways to come together to maintain social distancing while celebrating the holiday in what has become this year's tradition in joining together as community through new technology.Herb Keinon contributed to this report.חג שמח לכולם! pic.twitter.com/Wbn8Wkrayq— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 11, 2020