Nestea bottles recalled after mold marks found on bottles

Nestea peach by Nestle.
(photo credit: NESTLE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Israeli sweet peach-flavored drink Nestea is being recalled after several of the 500 ml bottles were found with mold on the inside, according to a press release by Tempo Beverages Ltd., which imports the drink.
Any bottles of that size marked as "Best used before 10/2019" and "Kosher for Passover" are being recalled by the company.
The specific manufacturer of the bottles being recalled is the Spomador A.P.S. Factory in Colombia. The bottles were shipped through Italy.
Tempo requested that "the public does not consume said products," although "there is no defect in Nestea products." The company is investigating the source of the problem.
Compensation is being offered to anyone who purchased said Nestea bottles.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>