Netanyahu: Aquaculture will be engine of growth for Eilat

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Aquaculture, the growth of food in water, has the potential to be an engine of growth for Eilat to the same degree that cybersecurity has proven a boon for Beersheba, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.



Netanyahu was speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that was moved to the southern coastal city to show solidarity for the town and unveil a more than NIS 500,000 development plan for Eilat and the neighboring Eilot regional Council.

The plan comes just a month after the government closed down the Sde Dov Airport in Tel Aviv that serviced Eilat, a move decried by Eilat municipal officials and residents as delivering a death blow to the city's development.Flights to Eilat now originate at Ben-Gurion Airport, making them – according to Eilat officials – both more time consuming, since Ben-Gurion is less accessible than Sde Dov was, and more expensive given that the airport is more difficult to get to then Sde Dove, which was located in north tel Aviv.Most of the ministers who attended the Eilat meeting arrived by helicopter, not via a commercial flight from Ben-Gurion.Netanyahu said that the government will solve the city's transportation problems, and that a committee will be established to investigate the willingness of international companies to run a domestic flight to the city, something that he predicted would immediately reduce fares dramatically.Netanyahu said that one of the first major reforms he put into motion was cutting the cost of international phone calls when he was prime minister in 1996 by alowing other companies to compete.Netanyahu said that the government also intends to extend the country's railway system to Eilat.The NIS 500 million development plan for the city includes NIS 150m., to upgrade medical services, the prime minister said, adding that he will head an interminiesterial committee to ensure implementation of the plan. Netanyahu opened the meeting by saying there was no intention to cancel Eilat's VAT exemption.Most importantly, he said, he wants to turn Eilat from only a tourism center into a center for technology and knowledge of producing food from the sea.Netanyahu, who said people scoffed when he began talking about turning Israel into a cybersecurity powerhouse a few years ago, said that it is becoming increasingly impossible to feed humanity from the earth, and that the future of food production is in the water. He said his plan is to turn Eilat into a center for aquaculture technology and know-how.Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi, a Likud mayor who was a harsh critic of the government plan to close Sde Dov, welcomed the development plan and said he hoped it would limit the damage to the city and hardship to its residents caused by the closing of the airport.Eilat, with a population of some 65,000, has long been considered a Likud stronghold -- with 43% of the ballots cast in the April election going to Likud, as opposed to 26% for Blue and White – and there is concern inside the Likud that the closing of Sde Dov could cut into that support.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



