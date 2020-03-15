Netanyahu, Ashkenazi begin talks for emergency unity government - report

Ashkenazi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are the main supporters of a unity government with Netanyahu, while Moshe Ya'alon and Yair Lapid are against the idea.

"Anyone who criticized us when we warned against us becoming [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's Turkey, should digest and internalize the cynical exploitation of the coronavirus crisis for personal political needs of a defendant before trial," tweeted Ya'alon on Saturday night.

Blue and White officials said on Saturday that they are ready to join a unity government with Netanyahu, but that they are unsure about how serious his offers of a unity government are, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu has called multiple times for the formation of an emergency unity government between the Likud Party and Blue and White amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi began talks on Saturday night in order to form an emergency unity government, according to Channel 12. Members of Blue and White are still split on the idea of a unity government with Netanyahu.