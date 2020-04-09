Netanyahu, Pompeo talk Iran and coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed regional issues over the phone on Friday.Statements from both offices said they talked about the ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State Department said "they also discussed Iran’s destabilizing behavior and the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s security."According to the Prime Minister's Office, Pompeo wished Netanyahu a happy Passover, and Netanyahu wished Pompeo a happy Easter.
Spoke with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu about U.S. and Israeli efforts to contain and mitigate #COVID19. We also discussed Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region. The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. We will always stand with #Israel.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 9, 2020
