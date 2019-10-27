Netanyahu: The Middle East is going through turmoil

"The Middle East is going through turmoil once more," warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.



"I received from the members of ‘Team Bibi’ a book about England during Queen Victoria's reign, when England was strong and ruled over a quarter of the world," Netanyahu said. "Why did [England] lose its power: They did not arm themselves against the enemies and relied on past achievements."

Netanyahu added that "Lebanon, Iraq and Syria are rumbling, while Iran is controlling all of these areas. We have to empower ourselves against these threats, that requires very difficult choices, that is not a political spin. We need a government with broad shoulders. A unity government is not a political question, but a question of statehood and security of the highest measure."At the meeting, Netanyahu also congratulated all the University and College students who started their new year on Sunday, adding that "My son Avner also began his Archeology studies in Jerusalem, despite my attempts to persuade him into becoming a Bible scholar."Netanyahu is expected to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz later on Sunday to discuss forming a coalition, as Gantz currently holds the mandate to form the government.

