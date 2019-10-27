Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: The Middle East is going through turmoil

"Lebanon, Iraq and Syria are rumbling, while Iran is controlling all of these areas. We have to empower ourselves against these threats," Netanyahu said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 27, 2019 11:39
1 minute read.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to foreign minister Israel Katz during a cabinet meeting. (photo credit: REUTERS)

"The Middle East is going through turmoil once more," warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau at the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"I received from the members of ‘Team Bibi’ a book about England during Queen Victoria's reign, when England was strong and ruled over a quarter of the world," Netanyahu said. "Why did [England] lose its power: They did not arm themselves against the enemies and relied on past achievements."

Netanyahu added that "Lebanon, Iraq and Syria are rumbling, while Iran is controlling all of these areas. We have to empower ourselves against these threats, that requires very difficult choices, that is not a political spin. We need a government with broad shoulders. A unity government is not a political question, but a question of statehood and security of the highest measure."

At the meeting, Netanyahu also congratulated all the University and College students who started their new year on Sunday, adding that "My son Avner also began his Archeology studies in Jerusalem, despite my attempts to persuade him into becoming a Bible scholar."

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz later on Sunday to discuss forming a coalition, as Gantz currently holds the mandate to form the government.


Related Content

United Right leader Ayelet Shaked
October 27, 2019
Ayelet Shaked: Blue & White attempting to shift power from the public to the A-G

By ALON EINHORN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings