Netanyahu: We want to annex settlements with US support, not without it

Israel best interest is served in annexing West Bank settlements with United States support, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday as he made a campaign stop in the Jordan Valley.“We have brought about an unequivocal statement from [US] President [Donald] Trump that he will recognize the application of our sovereignty on all our communities in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu said. “We are going to do this with the agreement of the Americans, because this can’t be a one-sided act. We want US consent and we have it,” Netanyahu said.The Prime Minister’s words and his visit are part of an intense campaign he has undertaken to walk back the damage done by having promised annexation prior to the March 2nd election on the premise that he had US support for such a move. The US has since asked Netanyahu to hold off until after the election, and he has agreed, even though he has come under heavy political pressure to move forward without US support.Netanyahu spoke at the Mevot Yericho settlement, which he personally transformed from an outpost into a legal community with a special cabinet vote in September. It was intended to be a sign of in intent to apply sovereignty to that area after the formation of a government.