Netanyahu: We will do what is necessary to maintain security

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new IDF recruits, July 26, 2018.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel will "do what is necessary to maintain security, not just for residents of the Gaza border communities, but for the [entirety of the] State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told new army recruits Thursday.
Speaking at Tel Hashomer army base near Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told the recruits the task of defending the country falls to them.
"We trust in you, we believe in you," he told the recruits for Paratroopers and Border Patrol units.
"You are going to undergo a difficult and important training that will give you tools, both to defend yourself and to defend the state, and that is what I wish for you," he said. "I know that you will come out different people, much stronger than you think, with a real contribution to ensuring the future of the State of Israel and this is the great task. It's a great mission and I want to say a great privilege that you have."
Netanyahu also touched on developing situations near Gaza and Syria, after an officer was shot near Gaza and rockets fell in the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday.
"We are in a battle, but it is a test of willpower, we are exhausting all the possibilities, but we are very, very determined to defend our borders."