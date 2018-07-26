July 26 2018
|
Av, 14, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu: We will do what is necessary to maintain security

"We are in a battle, but it is a test of willpower, we are exhausting all the possibilities, but we are very, very determined to defend our borders."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 26, 2018 12:24
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new IDF recruits, July 26, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with new IDF recruits, July 26, 2018. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Israel will "do what is necessary to maintain security, not just for residents of the Gaza border communities, but for the [entirety of the] State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told new army recruits Thursday.

Speaking at Tel Hashomer army base near Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told the recruits the task of defending the country falls to them.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"We trust in you, we believe in you," he told the recruits for Paratroopers and Border Patrol units.

"You are going to undergo a difficult and important training that will give you tools, both to defend yourself and to defend the state, and that is what I wish for you," he said. "I know that you will come out different people, much stronger than you think, with a real contribution to ensuring the future of the State of Israel and this is the great task. It's a great mission and I want to say a great privilege that you have."

Netanyahu also touched on developing situations near Gaza and Syria, after an officer was shot near Gaza and rockets fell in the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday.

"We are in a battle, but it is a test of willpower, we are exhausting all the possibilities, but we are very, very determined to defend our borders."

Related Content

Ze'ev Elkin
July 26, 2018
Jerusalem mayoral candidate picks U.K.-born politician as running mate

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut