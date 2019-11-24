Netanyahu: We will stop Iran's attempts to use Yemen, Iraq against Israel

Israel will take action to thwart Iranian efforts to turn Iraq and Yemen into bases for rocket and missile attacks against Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday during a tour to the Golan Heights.“Iran's aggression in the region and against us continues,” Netanyahu said at Mount Avital. “We are taking all the actions necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in the region. This includes action necessary to thwart the transfer of lethal weapons from Iran to Syria, via the air or sea.”Netanyahu, who was accompanied by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, said that Israel's responsibility and willingness to fight against Iranain aggression is “absolute,” and that Jerusalem is using all means to keep Iran for achieving its aims.“I cannot provide any more details, but this is a process taking place all the time,” he said.Netanyahu's words came days after Israel and Iran traded blows in the north, with four rockets fired on Israel from Syria after an attack on an installation near Damascus. Israel responded to the rocket attack by hitting some 20 targets in Syria.Bennett said that the “Iranian terror units have nothing to look for in Syria.” Should they attempt to establish their presence there, he said they will “find a strong and powerful IDF that will hurt them.” He suggested the Iranian authorities “focus on your own citizens [by] improving the lives of those who reside in Iran and not the useless attempt to harm Israeli citizens.