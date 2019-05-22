Netanyahu and Liberman meet to discuss forming of government

Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman will meet on Wednesday to discuss the coalition negotiations and discuss the fate of the government and the issue of the draft bill. Earlier, Netanyahu met with Shas leader Arye Deri.
MK Yair Lapid wrote to Liberman on his Twitter account: "You are meeting today with Netanyahu. Tell him you have all the fingers you need from the opposition to pass the bill for pensions for the Olim. Do not give up."
In addition, the Likud-United Torah Judaism meeting, that was expected to take place on Wednesday, was postponed due to the Lag B'Omer celebrations.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to increase the number of ministers in the government puts the carpenters and logistics workers in the Knesset on alert, as this will require the cabinet to be enlarged in the plenum.
In 2009, when the number of ministers reached a peak of 30, it was decided to order from a special carpentry shop an "internal hoof" for the usual government cabinet. For this purpose, it was necessary to dig under the floor of the hall and pass electricity and computer cables under the rug and even purchase additional deer leather armchairs.
Since then, the internal table has been assembled and dismantled as necessary, depending on the size of the governments. Now, in light of the predictions that the new government will appoint at least 26 ministers, the Knesset is waiting for the Prime Minister's announcement that he has succeeded in forming a new government to pull out the internal desk and connect all the computer and electricity cables, including the connections to the voting system.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>