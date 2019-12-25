Netanyahu announces 3,000 new units to be built in West Bank settlements

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 3,000 new residential and industrial units would be built in settlements in the West Bank, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday.According to the report, the decision will be brought before the High Court for approval within two weeks. The announcement came on the eve of the Likud Party primaries, which are scheduled for Thursday.The topic of settlements has been central to Netanyahu’s campaign for general elections.In August, ahead of the September election, Netanyahu promised to annex all settlements. He said he would start with the Jordan Valley immediately upon the formation of the government. However, no majority was found and the country is headed toward another general election on March 2.On Monday, in a video posted on YouTube, appealing to Likud members to vote for him and not for his rival Gideon Sa’ar in the primaries, Netanyahu swore again to annex all the West Bank settlements.“We are going to bring [secure] US recognition for our sovereignty in the Jordan Valley [and] in all the settlements, those in the blocs and those that are beyond it,” he said.In the past few weeks, Sa'ar, who is considered to the right of the prime minister, has slammed Netanyahu for not keeping his promises in the Jordan Valley. He also pledged to ensure Jewish continuity from Jerusalem to the Dead Sea.