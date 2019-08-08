Netanyahu at site of attack: 'They want to destroy, we want to build'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit of an army base in the West Bank settlement of Beit El near Ramallah January 10, 2017. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The terrorists are coming to destroy, “and we are coming to build,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday afternoon in Gush Etzion at the site of the murder of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek.



“We lost a dear son of the Sorek family,” Netanyahu said. “We embrace the family. Our answer to these murderers is twofold: they are coming to destroy, and we are coming to build.”

Netanyahu said that he had no doubt that the murderers would be apprehended. “We will bring them, and those who sent them, to justice,” he said, adding that he did not want to add any details since the investigation is still underway.

