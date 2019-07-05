Netanyahu campaigns on Facebook Live from beach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tour Dor Beach on the third day of Modi's visit to Israel.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Michmoret beach on Friday, broadcasting live on Facebook and answering questions by the viewers ahead of the September 17 elections.
Netanyahu was asked why his achievements are not discussed on the media, to which he replied that "The media is recruited by the left, that is the only reason why they don't discuss on what a superpower we turned to be under my leadership."
One viewer commented that Israel is a regional power in many aspects. Netanyahu addressed this by claiming that Israel is not only a regional power, "We are a global superpower, in cyber, technology, water, agriculture, intelligence and fighting terror."
Netanyahu also mentioned he spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump and claimed that the relations between Israel and the US have never been better, but that it is not only US that is helping Israel, but the other way around as well.
"We provide US with quality intelligence that they appreciate, hence why Israel is a regional superpower, but also an international superpower," Netanyahu explained.
