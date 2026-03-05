The Health Ministry said 1,473 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, according to an update released Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m. on March 5, 2026, 145 people remain hospitalized or are currently being treated in emergency departments, the ministry said.

Among the injured, four people are in serious condition, although officials noted that half were not directly injured by missile strikes. In addition, 28 are listed in moderate condition, 67 in light condition, and two remain under medical evaluation.

During the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, hospitals across the country treated 199 injured people. Of those, 14 were moderately injured, 170 sustained light injuries, 13 were treated for anxiety, and two are still undergoing medical evaluation, according to the ministry.

Victims from Beit Shemesh attack being treated at Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem. March 1, 2026. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Healthy Ministry urges caution when heading towards protected spaces

The Health Ministry again urged elderly residents to move slowly and carefully when heading to protected spaces, noting that many people treated in hospitals were injured while making their way to shelters.

Officials stressed that many of these injuries can be prevented by heading to shelters early, moving slowly and carefully, and asking others for assistance when needed.