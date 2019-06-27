‘Netanyahu doesn’t care if the world burns,’ Shuster says

IDF soldier fighting flames near Kibbutz Mefalsim.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A fire erupted in Kibbutz Mefalsim near the Gaza Strip border when an incendiary balloon from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip was able to reach Israel on Thursday.
Blue and White MK Alon Shuster, who is also a member of Kibbutz Mefalsim, slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “It looks like Netanyahu really doesn’t care to let the world burn, all that matters is that he escapes the court.”
Netanyahu is facing an indictment from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit for bribery, breach of trust and fraud.
Shuster further slammed the current administration for what he called “criminal negligence” of Gaza border communities.
Former Minister of Education Naftali Bennett argued that Palestinians who send incendiary balloons are, and should be treated as, terrorists.
"When incendiary balloons began I said the terrorists must be hit," he said, "but my opinion was rejected in the cabinet and now we have 14 fires in a single day."
An increase in incendiary devices flown over the border from Gaza has caused numerous fires in southern Israel, leading Israel to close the Gaza fishing zone on June 12 before reopening it on June 18.
KAN News reported that 15 fires were sparked in southern Israel on Thursday as a result of incendiary devices, while nineteen fires were sparked on Wednesday.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>