Netanyahu gifted Zachary Baumel's tallit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes at the funeral of Zachary Baumel, 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was given the tallit of fallen soldier Zachary Baumel at a Jerusalem Day celebration at Harav Yeshiva Center in Jerusalem, according to World Israel News.
Netanyahu was given the tallit by Rabbi Yaakov Shapira and Rabbi Aviezer Strauss, who was one of the other two fallen soldiers that Baumel was killed along with during the Lebanese War.
Baumel, an oleh from Brooklyn, went missing in action in 1982. In April, 37 years after he disappeared, his body was returned to Israel. One of the core identifiers of Baumel's body was his tallit, which had his name embroidered upon it.
Shapira told Netanyahu when performing the blessing and giving him the tallit that he hoped it would guard Netanyahu from any evil.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>