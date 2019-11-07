Netanyahu requests U.S. transfer funds to PA, Trump refuses

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that Washington allow the transfer of 12 million dollars to Palestinian security forces, but US President Donald Trump denied the request, Channel 13 reported.



“If it’s so important for Netanyahu, he should pay the Palestinians 12 million dollars,” Seniors in the White House told Channel 13, quoting Trump.

Netanyahu's administration was supposedly one of the key factors in Trump's decision to cut aid to the Palestinians in the first place, i24 reported. The cuts were made slowly over time, but the US State Department found 12 million dollars was still being transfered to Palestinian security forces, according to Israel National News.Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, among other Israeli officials, reportedly asked the US to allow the transfer."All U.S. security assistance to the PA has ceased. The U.S. security coordinator and his team continue to conduct a security cooperation-only mission. These activities are not funded with foreign assistance resources," a US official told Axios.The transfer of funds did not occur, according to Israel National News.

