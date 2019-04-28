Netanyahu supports Edelstein for third term as Knesset Speaker

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [L] speaking in Knesset next to Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein [R]. .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he backs Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to remain in his role, a near-guarantee that Edelstein will be able to be Speaker for a third term.
The two met on Sunday evening in the Prime Minister’s Residence.
Edelstein previously said that he would like to remain Knesset Speaker and Netanyahu was seen as likely to accede to the request, as there is stiff competition in the Likud over the ministerial portfolios that will remain after coalition talks.
The Knesset has to vote to approve Edelstein’s appointment. Traditionally, there is only one candidate for the job and the Speaker is voted in unanimously.
Edelstein will soon be tied with Kadish Luz for most terms in the position. Luz was also Knesset Speaker for three consecutive terms; no Knesset Speaker has served three non-consecutive terms.
Luz, a member of Labor forebear Mapai, was Knesset Speaker in 1959-1969. Edelstein has been Knesset Speaker since 2013, and therefore, will only break Luz’s record in terms of years if this Knesset lasts for four years.
להב הרקוב
