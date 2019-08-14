Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu takes position of life-guard at new election video

In a recently released election video, the Prime Minister makes an appearance as a life-guard who looks after Israelis on the beach.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 11:34
1 minute read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Likud election video on the beach

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Likud election video on the beach

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to be an elite IDF combat fighter and a United Nations diplomat, but never before did he attempt a career as a life-guard before a new elections video released on Wednesday with English subtitles. 
 
Netanyahu, who seems relaxed and at ease in front of the camera, acts the role of a lifeguard who is “ready for every scenario” and is able to swing back tennis and racket balls common on Israeli beaches while telling his audience that “in the stormy waters of the Middle East, it’s vital Israel be an island of stability.” 
 
The video isn’t lacking in jokes as, when the people he meets complain about the jelly-fish, he seems surprised and says: “Liberman promised to take them out 48 hours ago.” A jab at the former Minister of Defense who boasted he will have Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in 48 hours unless he complies with Israeli demands. He did not and Liberman never followed through on this idea. 
 
Blue and White also did not remain unscathed as Netanyahu, using a megaphone, instructs people surfing a boogie board that they are “on the Left” and they need to return “to the Right, it is much, much safer!” The jab is towards Blue and White member Moshe Ya’alon who is nick-named “Bogie.” 
 
Both Liberman and Ya’alon served as Defense Ministers under Netanyahu, who is at this point the longest serving Israeli leader in history. 
          





Related Content

Dana Blankstein-Cohen
August 14, 2019
Sam Spiegel Film School names new director

By HANNAH BROWN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings