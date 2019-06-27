Netanyahu to Nikki Haley: you are a great champion of U.S.-Israeli ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and her husband, Michael, at the Prime Minister's Residence, June 27, 2019.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for her work in support of the Jewish people and as a champion of the strong ties between the US and Israel.
He spoke with her and her husband, Michael, in his Jerusalem home. Netanyahu and his wife hosted the couple for lunch.
Both Netanyahu and Haley will address an Israel Hayom forum in Jerusalem on Thursday night.
"The entire people of Israel appreciate the extraordinary way that you represented our alliance between America and Israel and the way you defended Israel and the truth in the UN,” Netanyahu told her.
“You were a great champion of this alliance and you have the enduring gratitude of all the people of Israel, really heartfelt. Thank you,” he said.
Haley thanked the prime minister on behalf of the United States for Israel's partnership.
"Thank you for your hospitality and your friendship but more than that, thank you for your partnership," she told Netanyahu. "There have been some really great things between these two administrations and it has forever bonded us."
“We look forward to many, many more years of strength and partnership between Israel and the United States," she said
